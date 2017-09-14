Festival Foods Provides Update On Gordy’s Market Acquisitions

Festival Foods entered into new agreements to purchase three Gordy’s Market locations in Wisconsin—two in Eau Claire and one in Tomah—on Sept. 13.

In July, Festival Foods had announced plans to acquire the three Gordy’s Market locations, but those plans temporarily stalled in August when Gordy’s announced it would have a receiver appointed. Now that new agreements to purchase the three stores are in place, Festival Foods says it is “hopeful the court will approve them in the coming days.”

After the court approves the sales and transactions are complete, Festival Foods says it will begin the processes of updating technology, hiring and training associates, and updating the stores. If all goes according to plan, the Tomah store at 701 East Clifton Street would open Nov. 10, and the Eau Claire stores at 2717 Birch Street and 2615 North Clairemont Avenue would open Dec. 1.

According to Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen, the company looks forward to expanding its presence in Eau Claire and Tomah.

“We see the Gordy’s receivership as only a detour in the process to move forward with the purchase of these three stores, and we fully anticipate completing the process,” he said.

Festival Foods already has restarted the process of hiring associates for the three new stores. Potential applicants may view job openings and complete an application here.

Festival Foods also recently announced a replacement store that will open in Wisconsin, in Holmen, on Oct. 6.

Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer. The company began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and today employs more than 7,000 full- and part-time associates. It operates 28 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin.