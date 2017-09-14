Kroger To Open Kitchen 1883 Restaurant In Kentucky

The Kroger Co.’s culinary development team has revealed a new restaurant concept—Kitchen 1883—that will open in Union, Kentucky, in late October, serving “new American comfort food.”

“With Kitchen 1883, our goal is to create a gathering place that offers a genuinely delicious place to relax and experience our food,” said Daniel Hammer, Kroger’s VP of culinary development and new business. “The restaurant will feature a made-from-scratch menu, handcrafted cocktails and a community-centered atmosphere.”

Kroger says Kitchen 1883’s menu combines American and international flavors. Located at 9003 U.S. Highway 42 in Union, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily, plus brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to Kroger, “At Kitchen 1883, team members will have a passion for people and the food that people love to eat. Team members will be encouraged to share their passion for food with guests and help create an environment focused on hospitality and quality service that is unmatched in the industry.”

Hammer said, “If you are food impassioned, have a hobby of sharing great food finds, and are interested in opportunities to grow your food career, we are hungry to learn more about you. We’re hiring for all positions, from cooks to bussers and servers to bar managers.”

The grocer added that Kitchen 1883 offers competitive pay, rewards and benefits. Candidates can apply online at kitchen1883.com.