Aurora Organic Dairy Out Ahead Of Corporate Citizenship Goals

Boulder, Colorado-based Aurora Organic Dairy, a leading producer of store brand organic milk, remains on track to surpass several of its five-year corporate citizenship goals, which were established in 2012.

Aurora comprises more than 75,000 acres of organic farmland operated by 100 independent farmers and 12,000 organic pasture acres surrounding its dairy farms.

The company says it is striving to positively impact more animals, people and the environment with its “keen focus on animal welfare, employee care and environmental stewardship.”

At the end of 2016, its water reduction and efficiency goals for its milk processing operations were exceeded, with a 19 percent reduction in plant water use per half gallon of milk processed.

In addition:

• Ninety percent of irrigation pivots at Aurora Organic’s dairy farms are now equipped with smart technology to make the most efficient use of irrigation water. GPS technology investments made to improve soil health.

• The company’s dairy farms made significant strides in improving animal welfare, including a 31 percent reduction in lameness in the overall herd, exceeding its 2017 goal of a 20 percent reduction.

• Aurora Organic’s farms are certified for the highest standards of animal care and employee care by Validus.

• In the people goal area, Aurora Organic Dairy reported a 28 percent reduction in plant worker injuries and an 11 percent reduction in farm worker injuries.

• Employee benefits were bolstered to provide a shorter work week for all farm employees and paid parental leave for all employees.

“Throughout our 40-year history, we have learned that doing things more sustainably for our animals, people and the planet, is good business,” said Marc Peperzak, founder and CEO. “We continue to demonstrate that, through this focus, our ability to grow responsibly brings the benefits of organic dairy products to more people in more places.”

Aurora Organic Dairy’s 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report details its commitment to Animals, People and the Planet, and outlines each of the company’s corporate citizenship goal areas. The company not communicates its successes but also those areas where more improvement is needed.

“Even with the early achievement of some of its goals, company management recognizes there is more work to be done, and looks forward to establishing new long-term goals in 2018,” Aurora says.

Aurora Organic Dairy produces store brand organic milk and butter for U.S. retailers. It operates a heifer farm and organic dairy farms in Colorado and Texas, as well as an organic dairy processing plant in Platteville, Colorado.