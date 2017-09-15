Nestlé Acquires Majority Share Of Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee, a Bay Area specialty coffee roaster, has sold a majority share to Nestlé to enhance its operations and accelerate its growth.

Blue Bottle management will retain 32 percent of the business, and the coffee company will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity headquartered in Oakland, California, according to the Sept. 14 announcement. Blue Bottle leadership stays the same: Bryan Meehan, CEO, and James Freeman, founder, who will continue in his role as chief product officer.

Blue Bottle says the deal enables it to:

–Grow coffee technologies and continue to break ground in the quest for superlative coffee

–Expand career opportunities and benefits for its people and cafe teams

–Open new cafes and roasteries, nationally and internationally

–Build a robust digital program serving international guests in more countries

–Expand the product line of consumer packaged goods (currently NOLA cartons, Cold Brew cans, and Blue Bottle’s “Perfectly Ground” pre-ground coffee) and widen distribution to a global audience.

For Nestlé, according CEO Mark Schneider, the deal is indicative of its “focus on investing in high-growth categories and acting on consumer trends. Blue Bottle’s passion for quality coffee and mission-based outlook make for a highly successful brand. Their path to scale is clearly defined and benefits from increasing consumer appreciation for delicious and sustainable coffee.”

Blue Bottle is 15 years old

Blue Bottle was founded in 2002, sourcing and roasting sustainable coffees and serving them in cafes in North America and Japan.

“My goal as CEO has been to secure a sustainable future for Blue Bottle Coffee that would enable it to flourish for many years to come. I’m excited to work with Nestlé to take a long-term approach to becoming a global leader in specialty coffee. We felt a real kinship with the team and knew it was the right move for us,” said Meehan.

Blue Bottle Coffee started as a home delivery business, with Freeman roasting coffee out of a 183-s.f. potting shed. It says it “distinguished itself in the early days of craft coffee by treating coffee as a seasonal product with a shelf life.” Over its 15 years in business, the company has grown beyond the Bay Area to New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Blue Bottle has 25 new cafes slated for 2017, including iconic sites like the World Trade Center (forthcoming), and entry into three new markets—Washington, D.C., Miami and Boston. The company expects to grow by 70 percent this year.

The company also has established the Blue Bottle Coffee Foundation, a donor-advised fund that promotes the values of “deliciousness, hospitality and sustainability” through charitable giving. Blue Bottle has consistently given back to communities via employee volunteer programs, and donations from new cafe proceeds and the Foundation will now allow for greater giving and participation, the company says. Most recently, Blue Bottle donated all proceeds from the opening day of the Georgetown D.C. cafe to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

“Fifteen years ago I started this company with the goal of roasting, brewing and selling superlative coffee,” Freeman said. “Nestlé’s belief in our coffee, our process and, most importantly, our people, assured us that this is a deal that will enable us to dream longer and further into the future than I previously imagined possible.”

Nestlé describes itself as the world’s largest food and beverage company. It has products in 191 countries and 328,000 employees Its more than 2,000 brands range from Nescafé and Nespresso to Lean Cuisine. The company is based in the Swiss town of Vevey, where it was founded more than 150 years ago.