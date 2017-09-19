IHA Names VP Of International, Elects Five New Directors

Mark Adkison joined the International Housewares Association (IHA) as VP, international, on Sept. 18. Adkison has more than 15 years of experience in the housewares industry, with an emphasis on global sales and marketing. He fills the vacancy left by the passing of Jeff Murphy in June.

Adkison joined IHA from NorthCentral LLC, where he served as president. Before that, he worked for Smith’s Consumer Products Inc., from 2007-2016, holding the roles of chief marketing officer and VP of global sales. He began his housewares career in 2002 with Grace Manufacturing Inc./Microplane, serving as global business unit manager, kitchen division, and sales manager.

“Mark brings a wealth of valuable knowledge and experience to the international challenge,” said Phil Brandl, IHA president and CEO. “He is very familiar with IHA through his involvement as a board member and past president of our International Business Council (IBC), and will take us to new heights of success in the international arena.”

Adkison joined the IBC in 2005 while with Microplane, and was on the board of directors from 2010-2015, serving as president in 2013.

“I am very excited to join (the) IHA team, and I believe the potential for value creation for Association members and industry partners is tremendous,” Adkison said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at IHA and the global home products community to deliver on that value promise.”

New directors, officers elected to IHA board

Five new directors have been elected to the IHA’s board of directors. They are: Neal Asbury, president and CEO, The Legacy Cos.; Steve Greenspon, CEO, Honey-Can-Do International; Yvette Laugier, GM, PSP North America/Peugeot; Thomas Nichols, president, Pretika Corp.; and Michael Stoll, president, UT Brands. Their three-year terms begin Oct. 1 of this year and end Sept. 30, 2020.

Also elected were new board officers:

All officers serve one-year terms.

Retiring from the board are: Richard Joseph, managing director, Joseph Joseph; Anthony E. Kircher, president, Winix America & Winix Europe; Paul Rowan, co-founder, Umbra LLC; David Sabin, CEO, The Fuller Brush Co.; and Gary Seehoff, chairman, Sophistiplate, LLC.

Re-appointed for a second three-year term were: Philippe Trudeau and Robert Kay, chairman/CEO, Filament Brands.

Asbury is president and CEO of The Legacy Cos., which manufactures and markets a portfolio of brands ranging from kitchen appliances and cold refrigeration to wine essentials, kitchen tools and utensils.

Greenspon founded Honey-Can-Do in January 2008 as a provider of home storage and organization products. The company has since expanded its offerings to include garment and laundry care, kitchen storage, bakeware and accessories and kitchen utensils. Active on IHA committees since 2010, Greenspon is a member of the Government Affairs Committee and has served on the Industry Affairs Committee.

Laugier joined PSP North America/Peugeot in 2013, when she opened it as a wholly owned subsidiary of PSP SNC/Peugeot based in France. Peugeot offers pepper and spice mills, coffee mills and wine and spirit accessories. She is a member of both IHA’s Government Affairs Committee and Exhibitor Trade Show Advisory Committee.

Nichols has served as president and founder of Pretika since 2000. The company is a science-based innovator, marketer and vertically integrated manufacturer of branded consumer and professional FDA-cleared aesthetic skincare and haircare appliances. He is a member of IHA’s Government Affairs Committee.

Stoll has served as president of UT Brands since 2003. The company creates housewares under the Urban Trend, Barbuzzo and KidsFunwares brands. Stoll is a member of IHA’s Exhibitor Trade Show Advisory Committee.

Bradshaw joined his family-owned company in 1994. He also serves as co-president of Bradshaw Holdings, a supplier of kitchen tools, bakeware and cookware marketed under the Good Cook, Betty Crocker, Bialetti and T-fal brands, as well as various retailer private labels. The company was started in 1966 by brothers Doug and Ben Bradshaw and their father, Buzz. Before becoming the 4th generation in the family business, Bradshaw was a key account manager for Nestle from 1990-93.

Collins joined Neatfreak in 2008. The company designs, manufactures and distributes home organization and laundry products globally.

Trudeau is the fourth generation to run the family company that was established in 1889. In 1984, he joined the designer and manufacturer of kitchenware and housewares products, including barware, kitchen tools, mills and On the Go products.

Also serving on the IHA Board are Hildy Abrams, CEO, Gourmet Settings Inc.; Gregory Cairo, president, Groupe SEB USA and immediate past IHA chairman; Fred Dohn, CEO, Arc; William Endres, president, Select Brands; Melissa Kieling, CEO, PackIt LLC; Kristine Malkoski; Alejandro Peña, managing director, North America, Keter North America; Howard Steidle Jr., CEO, John Ritzenthaler Co.; Will Symonds, president, DKB Household USA Corp.

Serving on the executive committee of the board are Brett Bradshaw, Gregory Cairo, John (JC) Collins, William Endres, Howard, Steidle Jr. and Philippe Trudeau.