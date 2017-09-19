Love’s Travel Stops Acquires Speedco From Bridgestone Americas

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores and Bridgestone Americas Inc. have reached an agreement for Love’s to purchase Speedco, a national network of service locations that provide quick lube and inspection services to the trucking industry. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and certain other closing conditions.

The acquisition will add 52 trucking service and lube locations to the Love’s network, bringing the number of Love’s-operated tire service and lube facilities to 323.

Love’s has developed its Truck Tire Care service over the past decade, starting with new tire sales and more recently adding oil change, lube and light mechanical services at most of its larger travel stops across the country.

“The Speedco organization shares our commitment to providing reliable, high-quality and convenient services to truck drivers and fleets across the country,” said Tom Love, Love’s founder and executive chairman. “The addition of the Speedco locations to Love’s is an important step in continuing to provide the highest standard of service to the trucking industry.”

For more than 25 years, Speedco has focused on providing the trucking industry with high-speed preventative maintenance services at highway locations across the U.S. Since 2007, Speedco has operated as a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, a provider of tire and rubber products and services around the world.

“Speedco is a strong commercial retail service business, and Love’s is the right partner to build on Speedco’s success and ensure a great future for Speedco employees,” said Bill Thompson, COO, Bridgestone Americas. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Love’s as a valued partner in the strong Bridgestone distribution network.”

Prior to closing, Speedco and Love’s will continue to operate as separate companies. During this transition period, Speedco will conduct business as usual.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1964, Love’s has more than 430 locations in 41 states. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, travel items, electronics and more, as well as a selection of restaurant offerings. On-site Love’s Truck Tire Care centers offer roadside assistance, tire care, light mechanical services, showers, CAT scales and other services for professional truck drivers. Love’s, which remains family-owned and operated, employs more than 17,000 people.