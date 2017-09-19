Mark Ehleben, FMS VP Of Sales & Marketing, Dies At 57

Mr. Mark Ehleben, a beloved member of the food industry community, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, after suffering a heart attack. He was 57.

A resident of Readyville, Tennessee, Mr. Ehleben joined FMS Solutions in 2000 as a VP, according to his LinkedIn profile. His current title was VP of sales and marketing. Before FMS, he had served as a group sales manager for Associated Wholesale Grocers, working with Oklahoma grocery retailers.

Mr. Ehleben was born Aug. 12, 1960, a native of Olney, Illinois. He attended Middle Tennessee State University, earning a degree in finance in 1982. He also received a Food Industry Management Program certificate from USC in 1986. He authored a monthly column in The Shelby Report called “The Pulse of the Independent Grocer,” which tracks the monthly performance of independent grocers in five regions across the United States.

Mr. Ehleben, who was a member and elder of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is survived by his wife of 36 years, Robyn Spencer Ehleben; sons, Joseph Ehleben and wife Rachel of Beechgrove, and Jason Ehleben and wife Ellen of Smyrna; grandchildren Sadie, Silas, Flora, Wyatt and Ivan; mother, Jan VonAlmen Ehleben of Rock Island; and sisters, Alice Parton of Murfreesboro and Laura Avila of Nashville. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Hillman Ehleben.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 22, 4-7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Trinity Presbyterian Church.