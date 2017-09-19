Publix Ranked One Of The Best Workplaces For Women

Publix has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune Magazine. Publix ranked No. 39 in the survey conducted by The Great Place to Work Institute. The ranking asked more than 400,000 women to assess their organizations’ culture, leadership, fairness and other elements essential for a great workplace.

Survey results show Publix associates feel their relationships with co-workers and management creates a family atmosphere. They also named tuition reimbursement and opportunities for advancement as some of the attributes that make Publix such a great place to work.

“It’s important that our associates are as diverse as the customers we serve,” said VP of Talent Management Marcy Benton. “We’re proud our workforce recognizes the inclusive environment we work to create for women—and for all of our associates. We value and appreciate the unique thoughts our associates bring to the table.”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 188,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. Currently Publix has 1,155 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in America” for 20 consecutive years.