Star Market To Sponsor ‘Let’s Talk About Food Festival’

Star Market and The Boston Globe will sponsor the sixth annual “Let’s Talk About Food Festival,” an event designed to encourage open discussion about the biggest issues facing the American food supply and food culture.

This free, family-friendly festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 23, in Boston’s Copley Square. Food will be provided by local vendors and food trucks.

Chefs, retail entrepreneurs and medical professionals will discuss the rise in food allergies, the state of sustainable seafood, the re-emergence of cereal grains, reduced sugar in diets and the assimilation of immigrant dishes into the American culinary culture. There also will be many cooking demonstrations by noted chefs.

“Let’s Talk About Food is a food festival with a purpose,” said organizer Louisa Kasdon, a longtime Boston food writer, advocate and restaurateur. “We believe that food is the one thing we humans all share as a community. Everybody eats! We believe that once people know more about the food in their world—where it comes from, how to use it, how to celebrate and sustain the people who make, farm and fish for our food—they stay engaged and simply care more about all aspects of food in their lives.”