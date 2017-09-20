Food Lion Sets Guinness Record For Lunches Assembled In An Hour

Hundreds of Food Lion company leaders and associates gathered in Hot Springs, Virginia, Sept. 19 and packed 10,320 bagged lunches, making Food Lion the Guinness World Records title holder for the Most Bagged Lunches Assembled in One Hour. An official Guinness adjudicator verified the count. This effort was part of Food Lion’s 60th anniversary celebration and the company’s commitment to eliminate hunger through Food Lion Feeds, its hunger-relief initiative.

“At Food Lion, we’re honored to celebrate 60 years of feeding, caring and nourishing our communities,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “While I’m proud of what our team accomplished by setting this new Guinness World Records title, I’m even more excited about the opportunity we have to connect with our neighbors to help fight hunger while drawing attention to an issue facing nearly nine million people in the towns and cities we serve.”

The bagged lunches were donated to two local food banks, including the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Feeding America Southwest Virginia, and will be distributed to local schools and others in need within the Hot Springs community.

This Guinness World Records title attempt was part of Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion says it is working to create a better tomorrow by uniting with customers and partners to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are struggling with hunger. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has donated more than 320 million meals through associate volunteerism, in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and equipment donations.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.