Gerrity’s Chooses Rosie As Its E-Commerce Partner

Gerrity’s Supermarkets now is partnering with Rosie to offer e-commerce services at its nine stores through a new partnership with Rosie. Through “Gerrity’s Delivers powered by Rosie,” the grocer’s customers can shop gerritydelivers.com for all the items they would find in-store and then choose either home delivery or pickup.

“The Rosie platform gives Gerrity’s the opportunity to leverage delivery logistics and time-saving software enhancements that other e-commerce providers do not offer,” said Joe Fasula, Gerrity’s co-owner. “Consumers today constantly feel time-starved. With Gerrity’s Delivers powered by Rosie, our customers can order online from their smartphone, Android or laptop while on a break at work, on the couch at night or even in a doctor’s waiting room. Our goal is to have the easiest to use online shopping platform in the region.”

Features include “My Orders,” which enables a customer to add an entire past order to their cart with a single click; “My Favorites,” which gives customers the ability to prioritize the items they purchase each time they shop; and a bar code reader in the iPhone app for quick scanning and adding of household items to their online shopping cart.

“Gerrity’s has offered online grocery shopping to their customers since 2002,” said Nick Nickitas, Rosie CEO. “They chose to switch to Rosie because of the robust platform, seamless wholesaler integration, and the talented Rosie team. We are excited to welcome Gerrity’s to the Rosie family and look forward to delighting their customers with a simple, intuitive, and forward thinking shopping platform.”

Home delivery will be available Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pickup at stores will be available Monday through Sunday 7 a.m.–10 p.m.

Gerrity’s is the largest family owned and locally owned supermarket business in northeastern Pennsylvania. The company operates in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties and consists of nine supermarkets and a home office.