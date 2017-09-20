Marathon Petroleum To Keep Speedway Convenience Stores

Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Board of Directors, based on a recommendation from its independent special committee, has determined that maintaining Speedway as a fully integrated business within MPC provides the best opportunity for enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, operates the nation’s second-largest convenience store chain with 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states.

Gary Heminger, MPC chairman and CEO said, “Our board has a well-established track record of taking bold and transformative actions to drive value and will continue to do so when it’s in the best interests of shareholders. Following a rigorous review led by an independent committee of the Board, the Board has unanimously concluded that shareholder value is best optimized with Speedway remaining part of our integrated business.”

The company says key factors in the MPC Board’s decision to maintain Speedway as an integrated business within MPC include the following: