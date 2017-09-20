Marathon Petroleum To Keep Speedway Convenience Stores

Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Board of Directors, based on a recommendation from its independent special committee, has determined that maintaining Speedway as a fully integrated business within MPC provides the best opportunity for enhancing long-term shareholder value.
Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, operates the nation’s second-largest convenience store chain with 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states.
Gary Heminger, MPC chairman and CEO said, “Our board has a well-established track record of taking bold and transformative actions to drive value and will continue to do so when it’s in the best interests of shareholders. Following a rigorous review led by an independent committee of the Board, the Board has unanimously concluded that shareholder value is best optimized with Speedway remaining part of our integrated business.”
The company says key factors in the MPC Board’s decision to maintain Speedway as an integrated business within MPC include the following:
- Speedway is a proven, best-in-class convenience store retailer and its value appears to be well understood by the market. The potential advantages of separation are not compelling relative to the disadvantages, nor does Speedway remaining part of MPC present a structural impediment to its long-term growth prospects.
- A spin-off or separation of Speedway would require at least $2.5 billion of incremental debt reduction at MPC and an additional $1 billion of cash on hand at MPC in order to manage pro forma leverage targets and maintain MPC’s current investment grade credit profile. This would be a significant use of MPC cash and likely reduce the future return of capital to shareholders and investments in the business.
- There is strong value in cash flow diversification, particularly in the energy sector. A separation would leave the remaining business significantly more volatile and vulnerable to sector downturns.