Roche Bros. Planning Its Third Brothers Marketplace

Roche Bros. has unveiled plans for a third Brothers Marketplace—this one in Waltham, Massachusetts—in the spring of 2018.

The neighborhood market will provide customers with a one-stop grocery shopping and dining experience with a curated selection of fresh foods, local and specialty products, prepared meals and grocery essentials, the company says. Brothers Marketplace, with locations already operating in Medfield and Weston, Massachusetts, hearken back to neighborhood markets from long ago.

The new store will be located at The Merc at Moody & Main, a 269-unit mixed-use transit-oriented development in downtown Waltham.

According to Roche Bros., store associates will help customers find the fresh produce and handcrafted artisanal products they are seeking, offer samples and provide recommendations for food preparation. The 8,500-s.f. market will emphasize local producers and vendors handpicked by associates, including Iggy’s Breads from Cambridge, Drink Maple from Concord and Natick Community Organic Farm, among many others.

Customers will be able to purchase scratch-baked pastries, locally roasted coffee from Armeno Coffee in Northborough, tea from Tea Guys in Whately, and espresso drinks from the store’s bakery and coffee bar, which will feature indoor seating overlooking the Common. In season, customers also will be able enjoy outdoor seating tucked off the street. The store will have its front entrance at the corner of Moody & Main, across from the Common, as well as parking in back with an entrance from the lot.

“We are excited to open our third Brothers Marketplace store in Waltham and give the local community a new place to experience, share and enjoy food,” said Rick Roche, co-owner and CEO of Roche Bros., based in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “Waltham is a growing community, and we hope our neighborhood market becomes a favorite grocery and dining experience for area residents and businesses.”

Roche said in all the Brothers Marketplace locations, shoppers will find unique offerings in prepared foods made in-store, baked goods, seasonal and exotic produce, fresh local seafood, antibiotic and hormone free meats, local and international cheeses, and packaged foods from local producers.

Roche Bros. is a family business, employing more than 4,800 associates in its 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores.