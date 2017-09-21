Aldi Now Accepting All Forms Of Contactless Payment

Aldi now accepts all forms of contactless payment, including Apple Pay, Google Wallet and Android Pay, at its nearly 1,700 stores nationwide.

“We’re continually innovating to provide our customers a faster, more efficient shopping experience that saves them time and money,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi. “Shoppers love Aldi because we build and run stores they can shop quickly. Contactless payment makes shopping at Aldi that much faster and more convenient.”

Shoppers can pay for their groceries by tapping their contactless-enabled bank card, smartphone or other wearable device on a payment terminal. Contactless payments are safe and secure, and have the same protection as making a payment with your PIN.

According to Aldi, this move is part of its efforts “to make grocery shopping and saving as convenient and efficient as possible.” Aldi most recently announced a pilot partnership with Instacart, for delivery service in as little as one hour.

Aldi operates stores in 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month. The limited-assortment retailer sells the most frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which are designed to meet or exceed the national name brands on taste and quality, the company says.