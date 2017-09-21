Markenson Joins FMI To Lead Research Efforts

Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has appointed Steven Markenson, PRC, to lead its research efforts. Markenson is a market research executive with, according to the company, a progressive track record of conducting quantitative and qualitative market research in a range of industries for many respected, well-known clients through his tenures at Opinion Research Corp., Snyder Communications and WBA Research.

“Steve came to us from a full-service market research firm where he managed the entire scope of the research process,” said FMI VP of Communications and Consumer/Community Affairs David Fikes. “We fully support his vision in guiding the direction of FMI research and the many ways in which he will help deliver insights to our members and community stakeholders.”

Markenson was formerly the president of WBA Research, a national market research firm founded in 1987, where he oversaw more than 30 full-time professionals, along with a part-time staff of more than 100 telephone interviewers, field interviewers and support staff. Markenson’s WBA clients varied among industries including healthcare, transportation, travel and tourism, financial services, higher education, associations and non-profits. Earlier in his career, Markenson worked at Snyder Communications, where he directed all aspects of more than 90 annual market research studies for the company’s marketing programs. His clients included Dow Brands, General Mills, Gerber, Kellogg’s, Kraft, Mead Johnson, Nabisco and SmithKline Beecham. Markenson began his career at Opinion Research Corp. where his work focused on the financial services industry for clients such as Merrill Lynch, Moody’s Investors Service, Chase Manhattan Bank, PNC Corp. and Discover Card.

In his new role at FMI, Markenson will oversee all areas of research, specifically study design, survey fielding and efforts with outside knowledge partners and FMI subject matter experts. He’ll lead the discovery process on the latest industry trends and operational insights.

Markenson is a noted presenter at events for the American Marketing Association (AMA), Insights Association, Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and the Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit. He previously served as an adjunct professor at American University’s Kogod School of Business and has guest lectured at numerous colleges and universities. Markenson earned a BA from University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated Cum Laude with dual majors in economics and business. He did graduate work at Rider University.