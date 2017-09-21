McLane Co.’s National Trade Show Features Celebs, New Recipes

McLane Co. Inc., a supply chain services company serving the grocery and foodservice industries, hosted its annual National Trade Show (NTS) this week in Nashville, Tennessee. Taking place Sept. 20-21, this year’s NTS was themed “Top the Charts” and focused on “hot topics” impacting the grocery and foodservice categories today.

Each year, NTS focuses on bringing retailers the latest in new technology and foodservice for more efficient inventory and ordering, and some manufacturers choose NTS as their national launching pad for new product lines and extensions. This year, the event showcased 208 exhibitors and hosted more than 1,400 attendees.

The event’s speaker lineup included Rich Gannon, analyst at CBS Sports and former NFL quarterback; Jason English, managing director of equity research at Goldman Sachs; Deon Johnson, VP of customer technology at McLane; Matthew Grainger, executive director at Morgan Stanley; Teresa Voelter, GM at Consumer Value Products and product director at McLane; and Aimee Harvey, managing editor, Technomic.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet celebrity guests—such as former NASCAR driver Richard Petty, American NHRA drag racer John Force and former Dallas Cowboy Randy White—and enjoy a special performance from Grammy-nominated duo, Big & Rich.

For the second year, McLane hosted an interactive foodservice booth under the banner of McLane Kitchen, a customizable foodservice solution. The booth featured a fully functioning kitchen with multiple chefs and new menu offerings for retailers to experience throughout the show. New recipes debuted at the show included fried green tomato sliders, street potatoes, Fresh Produce+ fruit smoothie, Memphis dog, sticky chicken tenders and iced salted caramel coffee, all created entirely from ingredients available through McLane Co.

McLane’s private label products subsidiary, Consumer Value Products (CVP), celebrated its 25th anniversary milestone at the show with tradeshow-only deals, giveaways and new brand and product launches. New brand launches included Divinely Sweet, an upscale sweets line, and Work Fare Professional, a back-of-house supplies line offering products such as chemicals, foodservice gloves and carry-out bags. In addition, CVP launched a packaging refresh of its Road-Tech brand, and the Hometown Market brand introduced new product offerings, including raw almonds, very cherry vibe, honey roasted cashews, endurance blend, country club mix and banana chips.