SpartanNash Reopens Two S. Dakota Stores Under Family Fare Banner

As part of its $5 million investment in the Rapid City, South Dakota, community, SpartanNash on Tuesday celebrated the grand reopening of two Family Fare Supermarkets, located at 1516 E. Saint Patrick St. and 751 Mount View.

The stores, which previously operated under the Family Thrift Center banner, underwent an extensive remodeling and rebannering process to provide store guests with outstanding customer service, everyday values and additional amenities in every aisle, says the company.

“We paid close attention to what our customers expect in a grocery shopping experience,” said Tom Swanson, VP of the retail West division for SpartanNash, which owns the Family Fare Supermarkets as well as 148 stores in nine states. “Both of our newest Family Fare stores received updates and upgrades throughout, which we believe will complement the variety of new products and amenities store guests can enjoy.”

The transformation of the two stores began in June, when they were reset to make it easier for store guests to navigate the perimeter and aisles. New signs, flooring and décor also were installed to update the interior of the stores, and the exteriors received a facelift.

In addition to the new aesthetics—including energy-saving lighting and equipment—the Family Fare Supermarkets’ new offerings include:

The Yes loyalty rewards program, which offers everyday savings, exclusive digital coupons, free and low-cost prescriptions and a more personalized shopping experience.

Fast Lane, the click-and-collect program that provides an online grocery shopping experience.

Expanded produce departments with a variety of organic and local farm-fresh products.

Expanded bakery and deli sections, featuring a menu of specialty, made-to-order bakery items and grab-and-go meal solutions.

Enhanced meat and seafood departments staffed with “center-of-the-plate experts.”

An improved dairy section and extended frozen foods.

The Mount View Family Fare also includes a Starbucks coffee shop and café area.

“We want to deliver a best-in-class experience with every trip to the grocery store, and these new and improved Family Fares will do just that,” Swanson said. “Our commitment to our customers will always be our top priority, and we appreciate their patience during this renovation. Our store associates have been and continue to be amazing during this conversion, and we thank them for their efforts throughout the remodeling process.

“SpartanNash’s $5 million investment in the Rapid City market is part of our continuous evaluation of our retail footprint to right size the market as neighborhoods change and grow. While it is never easy to close a store, the company decided to consolidate its retail operations in Rapid City from five stores to two. Associates from the three stores are now serving store guests at our new Family Fare Supermarkets, providing the same level of excellent customer service and reaffirming our commitment to serve this community.”

Yesterday’s grand reopening celebrations marked the first two Family Fare Supermarkets in South Dakota. In total, SpartanNash operates 85 Family Fare stores in six states.

To commemorate the stores’ grand reopenings, store guests and SpartanNash associates attended simultaneous ribbon-cutting ceremonies, which kicked off a week of daily giveaways and food samples.

At each ribbon-cutting ceremony, a pallet of food was donated to Feeding South Dakota for Rapid City. The food pantry also received a $4,300 donation from the SpartanNash Foundation as a result of the Foundation’s scan campaign to provide hunger relief.

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 10, both stores participated in the Foundation’s retail scan campaign to end hunger in local communities. Store guests were invited to join the Foundation and store associates in raising money for Feeding South Dakota for Rapid City.