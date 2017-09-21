Vallarta Supermarkets Customer Campaign To Aid Mexico, Puerto Rico

Sylmar, California-based Vallarta Supermarkets has started a customer campaign to benefit the many people who have been displaced or otherwise impacted by the recent earthquake and hurricane in Mexico and Puerto Rico, respectively. In response to the these natural disasters, Vallarta Supermarkets has partnered with the La Cruz Roja Mexicana and the American Red Cross to provide relief via monetary assistance for supplies. As part of this effort, Vallarta will match customer donations two-to-one up to the first $25,000.

“Mexico has suffered devastating earthquakes and many people have been injured, lost loved ones and/or their homes. Hurricane Maria was also devastating to Puerto Rico, and we are truly committed to provide assistance to those most in need,” said Rick Castillo, director of marketing. “We are once again stepping up to provide assistance where it is needed and will work alongside our customers to match donations 2-1 to help the most vulnerable communities.”

The customer campaign began Sept. 20 and culminate Sept. 27. Vallarta will send funds to La Cruz Roja Mexicana and the American Red Cross to assist them in providing critical aid in the areas most devastated by the recent earthquakes in Mexico, as well as provide aid to families impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Vallarta Supermarkets Inc. operates 49 locations in California. The company employs approximately 8,000 employees.