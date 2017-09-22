Clippers’ Newest Addition Goes Undercover At Smart & Final

On Sept. 20, Sam Dekker, the newest member of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, surprised shoppers and store associates by posing as an “undercover bagger” at the Smart & Final Extra! store in downtown Los Angeles.

Dekker’s in-store appearance was organized to celebrate the new partnership between the Clippers and Smart & Final, which is the official grocery store of the Clippers for the 2017-18 NBA season.

Dekker, the 6’7” power forward who formerly played for the Houston Rockets, disguised himself as a Smart & Final store associate, participated in an official “new employee orientation” and bagged groceries, playfully dunking groceries into bags, helping shoppers to their cars and assisting his new teammates with various in-store duties.

Hidden cameras were placed around the store to capture the interactions of Dekker and unsuspecting shoppers and Smart & Final associates. A video will be made available soon.

Dekker was in the store, at 845 S. Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, from 12-3 p.m. on Wednesday.

