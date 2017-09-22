Kingma’s Market ‘Destination’ Opens In Ada Village, Michigan

Kingma’s Market, a 14,000-s.f. “destination market,” has opened in Ada, Michigan, at 444 Ada Drive, with the aim to bring customers a “more intimate shopping experience.”

The store features a full-service kitchen, Rowster Coffee café with baristas, a Fish Lads counter with seafood and more. The kitchen offers lunch and dinner, made from scratch. Customers can dine on-site or use the dishes as “market-to-home” meal solutions. The store also features an oyster and sushi bar and a multi-season patio with heaters, allowing customers a place to dine.

Kingma’s Ada location is the second for the retailer, which also operates a store in Plainfield. Customers at the new location will find Kingma’s fan-favorite provisions, including a wall of bulk candy, nuts, dried fruit and snacks, plus a selection of world cheeses and other delicacies. Kingma’s meat counter offers all-natural, local and custom-cut meats and poultry. The store offers a selection of local and domestic craft beers and hundreds of varieties of Michigan, domestic and international wines, and it employs a sommelier.

“Kingma’s new location in Ada Village is a tremendous opportunity to expand the brand and be part of a historic village that is undergoing an exciting transformation,” said Alan Hartline, a long-time retail executive, who purchased the store from the Kingma family in 2014.

“Today marks an important day in the history of Kingma’s Market, as one of the region’s iconic brands, we have the privilege of being part of the fabric of Grand Rapids and now we have the opportunity to broaden that reach to surrounding communities,” he said. “We look forward to the opportunity to bring our unique shopping experience to Ada Village.

“Kingma’s Market offers the best of both worlds—a farm fresh market and a retail grocery. We are creating a unique, simplified shopping experience for our customers, offering the ultimate in food, fun, exploration and innovation.

“Our brand promise is to feature an extensive offering of local, Michigan-made products; more than half of our inventory comes from Michigan businesses. Kingma’s hyper-local sourcing will provide customers with fresh, just-harvested fruits and vegetables like spinach, kale, leaf lettuces, beets, tomatoes and more.”

Kingma’s is anchoring a growing number of Ada Village shops, restaurants and new businesses as Ada’s redevelopment continues.

“We are thrilled as new investors continue to show interest in Ada Village and are pleased to welcome Kingma’s Market to our wonderful community as the redevelopment continues,” said George Haga, Ada Township Supervisor.

Kingma’s Market will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Plainfield location will have the same hours and now is open on Sundays.

Kingma’s Market was originally founded by the Kingma family, first located in the Boston Square area and then moving to 2225 Plainfield Ave. in Grand Rapids.