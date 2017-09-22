SEG, Feeding America Collaborate For Hunger Action Month

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, together with the Southeastern Grocers Foundation, has joined Feeding America during Hunger Action Month to fight hunger. Through Sept. 26, customers can help feed the nearly 7 million food-insecure men, women and children throughout the grocer’s footprint who struggle with hunger by donating to their local Feeding America member food bank at checkout. Many food banks were severely impacted by recent disasters, and this campaign will help replenish critical products to best serve individual communities, says SEG.

Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO, said, “No one should have to worry about where they will find their next meal, especially those in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina continuing to recover from the record-breaking effects of Hurricane Irma. As a grocer and official charity partner of Feeding America, we want to do everything we can to get food on the tables of the adults, children, families and neighbors who need a helping hand in our communities; now more than ever.

“Hunger Action Month is an opportunity for us to help fill the shelves of the more than 7,000 Feeding America food bank partner agencies that are located in our footprint. We encourage our generous customers and associates to join us and Feeding America in this fight and help provide much-needed resources to our food bank partners. Donations will benefit the local community—every cent will make a difference.”

According to the USDA, food insecurity affects one in eight people within the U.S., and according to Feeding America’s “Map the Meal Gap,” reaches as high as 21.5 percent within the states that SEG operates.

“We are grateful to Southeastern Grocers and their generous associates for their commitment to fighting hunger throughout the Southeast,” said Matt Knott, president of Feeding America said. “More than 41 million Americans struggle with hunger, and it’s through partners like Southeastern Grocers that we are able to provide people facing hunger with the nutritious food they need for a healthy life.”

Additional hunger-relief initiatives, such as the SEG bread donation program and year-round Food Rescue program, have enabled SEG and the Southeastern Grocers Foundation to provide the Feeding America network with more than 174 million pounds of food—the equivalent of 145 million meals—since 2005 and more than $1 million in funds since 2010. In December of 2016, SEG and the Southeastern Grocers Foundation announced Feeding America as an official charity partner.

SEG is the fifth-largest conventional supermarket in the U.S. The company employs more than 50,000 associates who serve customers in grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.