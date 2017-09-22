SpartanNash Foundation, Shoppers Raise $260K For Hunger Relief

Together with its store guests and company associates, the SpartanNash Foundation’s scan campaign to provide hunger relief raised $260,000 to support local food pantries and food banks. The hunger scan was the fourth scan campaign the SpartanNash Foundation executed in 2017, benefitting local Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, patriotic partners and local food banks. In total, more than $1 million was raised and granted to national, regional and local nonprofit partners through the generosity of store guests and funds contributed by SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation.

During the 12-day hunger scan, store guests who visited any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in eight states had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, with 100 percent of the money raised going to support community food pantries and food banks.

Each store personally selected the local community food partner its campaign would support to ensure the scan would have a significant local impact.

“Just $1 can provide as many as four meals to those in our community struggling with food insecurity,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “As a company that takes food places, we understand the importance of having healthy, affordable food that is accessible to everyone in our local communities, and through the generosity of our store guests and associates, our donations will provide over 1 million meals through our partner pantries. Together, we have made a tremendous difference, and it is clear that the local aspect of this fundraising effort was important to our store guests, as 100 percent of the dollars raised were directed back to the donors’ local communities.”

More than 100 local food pantries will receive monetary support thanks to the scan to end hunger, with some SpartanNash stores—such as the six Dan’s Supermarkets in Bismarck, North Dakota—teaming up to support the same food bank in their area.

In total, the Dan’s Supermarkets raised $19,000, all of which will be donated to the Salvation Army. Other top fundraising efforts included:

God’s Kitchen, Grand Rapids, Michigan, receives $10,250: On behalf of the Family Fare Supermarket and Quick Stop on Leonard Street; Forest Hills Foods and Fuel on Cascade Road; and D&W Fresh Market and Quick Stop on Cascade Road.

On behalf of the Family Fare Supermarket and Quick Stop on Leonard Street; Forest Hills Foods and Fuel on Cascade Road; and D&W Fresh Market and Quick Stop on Cascade Road. Great Plains Food Bank, West Fargo, North Dakota, $8,200: On behalf of four Family Fare Supermarkets in Moorhead, Fargo and West Fargo.

On behalf of four Family Fare Supermarkets in Moorhead, Fargo and West Fargo. Together Inc., Omaha, Nebraska, $6,100: On behalf of six Family Fare Supermarkets in Omaha; Bag ‘N Save in York; and No Frills in Plattsmouth.

On behalf of six Family Fare Supermarkets in Omaha; Bag ‘N Save in York; and No Frills in Plattsmouth. Food Bank of South Central Michigan, Battle Creek, $5,500: On behalf of four Family Fare Supermarkets and a Quick Stop in Urbandale, Delton Pennfield and Marshall.

On behalf of four Family Fare Supermarkets and a Quick Stop in Urbandale, Delton Pennfield and Marshall. Fishers of Men Ministries, Holland, Michigan, $5,100: On behalf of two Family Fare Supermarkets and Quick Stops in Holland and Zeeland—South Washington and Riley Street.

On behalf of two Family Fare Supermarkets and Quick Stops in Holland and Zeeland—South Washington and Riley Street. Amen Food Pantry, Dickinson, North Dakota, $5,000: On behalf of three Family Fare stores in Dickinson.

On behalf of three Family Fare stores in Dickinson. Father Fred Foundation, Traverse City, Michigan, $4,600: On behalf of two Family Fare Supermarkets and one Quick Stop in Traverse City—Chums Corners and 8 th

On behalf of two Family Fare Supermarkets and one Quick Stop in Traverse City—Chums Corners and 8 Red Wing Area Food Shelf, Red Wing, Minnesota, $4,500: On behalf of two Econofoods in Red Wing—Main Street and Tyler Road South.

On behalf of two Econofoods in Red Wing—Main Street and Tyler Road South. Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Flint, $4,400: On behalf of two VG’s and a Quick Stop in North Fenton and Fenton—North Leroy and Silver Parkway.

On behalf of two VG’s and a Quick Stop in North Fenton and Fenton—North Leroy and Silver Parkway. Feeding South Dakota for Rapid City, $4,300: On behalf of two Family Fare stores in Rapid City—East Saint Patrick Street and Mount View.

On behalf of two Family Fare stores in Rapid City—East Saint Patrick Street and Mount View. Community Action House, Holland, Michigan, $4,200: On behalf of the Family Fare Supermarkets and Quick Stop on Butternut Drive and the D&W Fresh Market on Douglas Avenue in Holland.

On behalf of the Family Fare Supermarkets and Quick Stop on Butternut Drive and the D&W Fresh Market on Douglas Avenue in Holland. Family Network of Wyoming, Wyoming, Michigan, $3,700: On behalf of the three Family Fare Supermarkets and Quick Stops in Wyoming—28th Street SW, Healthy Drive SW and Burlingame Avenue SW.

On behalf of the three Family Fare Supermarkets and Quick Stops in Wyoming—28th Street SW, Healthy Drive SW and Burlingame Avenue SW. LOVE Inc. of SE Ottawa Co., Hudsonville, Michigan, $3,600: On behalf of three Family Fare Supermarkets and a Quick Stop—Cherry Avenue and 28th Avenue in Hudsonville, and Baldwin in Jenison.

On behalf of three Family Fare Supermarkets and a Quick Stop—Cherry Avenue and 28th Avenue in Hudsonville, and Baldwin in Jenison. River Falls Food Pantry, River Falls, Wisconsin, $3,100: On behalf of the River Falls Family Fresh Market on South Main Street.

On behalf of the River Falls Family Fresh Market on South Main Street. LOVE In, Grand Haven, Michigan, $3,000: On behalf of the Grand Haven D&W Fresh Market and Quick Stop.

On behalf of the Grand Haven D&W Fresh Market and Quick Stop. Gleaners, Detroit, Michigan, $1,500: On behalf of the Howell VG’s and Quick Stop.

A complete list of participating stores and their partner pantries can be found at spartannash.com/end-hunger.

See more SpartanNash news:

SpartanNash Reopens Two S. Dakota Stores Under Family Fare Banner

SpartanNash’s Renovated Forest Hills Foods Focuses On Local, Sustainability

Unata Partners With SpartanNash For Click-And-Collect Program