Ahold USA Brands To Join Healthy Savings Retailer Network

Healthy Savings, a Minnesota-based healthy lifestyle program focused on improving diets, will expand its retail network this October with the addition of Ahold USA’s brands, including Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, and Giant-Martin’s.

With the addition of Ahold USA’s retail divisions, the Healthy Savings program will be offered in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Healthy Savings is a program for participants to save on healthier foods without having to clip, print or download coupons. Discounts are pre-loaded onto participant accounts each week and activated with a simple scan of a barcode from a card or mobile phone at checkout of participating retail stores.

Healthy Savings programs are sponsored by health plans, government agencies, employers and non-profit organizations. These sponsors provide their members with access to savings of $50-plus each week on fresh fruits and vegetables as well as better-for-you staples such as milk, eggs, lean meats, whole grain breads, cereals, juices, and beans.

More than 200 consumer brands with qualifying foods are promoted as part of the Healthy Savings programs. Consumers shop for promoted items at participating grocery stores, scan a barcode at checkout and save instantly.

“We know many healthy eating choices begin at the supermarket, and Ahold USA brands are known for offering a wide variety of healthy choices and resources like in-store nutritionists and pharmacists to customers,” said Marissa Nelson, SVP of responsible retailing and healthy living for Ahold USA. “Partnering with the Healthy Savings program provides meaningful incentives that give loyal shoppers another reason to look to our retail brand stores for better-for-you options at a real value.”

“Working with partners like Ahold USA and its brands, we’re giving more Americans the ability to make the healthy choice, the easy choice,” said Chad Kelly, chief marketing officer of Solutran, the parent company of Healthy Savings.