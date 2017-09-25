GMDC Names HBW17 Product Showcase Winners

Global Market Development Center (GMDC) has revealed the top 10 products and merchandising displays showcased at its 2017 Health Beauty Wellness Marketing Conference (HBW17). The event, which brought more than 200 retailers, wholesalers, suppliers and service companies together, includes an annual showcase that lets participants select the brands they believe are the most innovative and will spark the greatest consumer demand.

The HBW17 Showcase brands and products that ranked highest include:

“At a time when new and innovative products can drive traffic and build category sales for retailers, the GMDC Showcase has become a vital tool for our members to connect with what’s next,” said Patrick Spear, president and CEO of GMDC. “The companies in the Showcase Top 10 drive innovation at every turn and boost demand through uniqueness and relevancy in the core categories of health, beauty and wellness.”

In addition to the Showcase Top 10, GMDC Board Chair Steve Davis of Weis Markets Inc. selected three products from the Showcase as his Board Chair’s Choice. The items Davis selected are those he believes will drive retail sales at their company, be among the top consumer choice at retail and have everyday use. They are:

Following the conference, GMDC and its showcase participants donated products featured at the event to Soldiers’ Angels, an organization that provides aid and comfort to the men and women in the military, their families and a growing veteran population.

The next GMDC conference, 2017 General Merchandise, will be held June 2017 in Orlando, Florida.