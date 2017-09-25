Kroger Invites Local Suppliers To Join The Kroger Family Of Companies

The Kroger Co. is welcoming local and emerging brands interested in partnering with the company through the launch of Kroger.Com/WeAreLocal .

“Kroger has always had a commitment to supporting small business owners and local vendors,” said Mike Donnelly, EVP of merchandising and procurement. “Our business has a track record of successfully blending centralized and decentralized decision making to promote local products while also enjoying economies of scale. Since Kroger’s day one, we have had a long-standing, 365-day-a-year commitment to support and source from local farmers, ranchers, food producers, wineries, breweries and product makers. There are tastes and products that are unique to every region.”

Kroger already sources from thousands of local suppliers employing a team of buyers to look continuously for opportunities to purchase regionally. Sourcing locally also supports the company’s sustainability commitments, including its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, which launched earlier this week.

“Kroger has led the way for over a decade in making local, natural and organic products more affordable and accessible to America—especially for shoppers on a budget,” said Donnelly. “We’ve always believed that our customers shouldn’t have to pay higher prices just because a product is local, natural or organic. There are a lot of headlines about making local, natural and organic foods more affordable. The truth is, we’ve always been affordable. That’s why we developed our Simple Truth brand, which today is the biggest natural and organic brand in the country by volume.”

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kroger operates 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia, employing 450,000 associates who serve nearly nine million customers daily. Its Family of Companies operates an expanding ClickList online shopping offering, in addition to 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the U.S.

