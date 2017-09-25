Ocean Spray Cranberries Adds One Exec, Promotes Three

Ocean Spray Cranberries has appointed a chief global growth officer and announced three executive promotions.

Bobby Chacko is new SVP and chief global growth officer; promoted are Daniel Crocker, SVP-chief customer officer; Tara Levine, VP of corporate strategy; and Peter Wyman, SVP-cooperative development.

Chacko, who will report to Randy Papadellis, Ocean Spray president and CEO, will oversee the global marketing, insights and innovation teams.

“Bobby’s track record in the global food and beverage industry speaks for itself,” said Papadellis. “While traditionally a strong North American business, Ocean Spray is poised for significant global growth, and Bobby’s unique experience reshaping brands and developing innovation strategies in multiple markets and categories will accelerate that.”

Prior to joining Ocean Spray, Chacko served as regional president of Mars Drinks, where he had responsibility for the North American business. Prior to that role, he served as the global chief marketing officer at Mars Drinks.

Before joining Mars, Chacko had 20 years of diverse corporate leadership and entrepreneurship experiences, encompassing strategy, innovation, marketing and commercialization with companies like Coca-Cola, AB Inbev and GE Capital. He has in-market general management experiences and regional perspectives on developed and emerging markets across Asia, Latin America, North America and Europe, according to the Lakeville-Middleboro, Massachusetts-based company.

Crocker will lead a global customer team that brings Ocean Spray’s broad portfolio of both branded products and value-added ingredients to more than 150 markets around the world. Crocker has been with the cooperative for a decade and previously served as VP of cooperative development and global ingredients, which included leading the agricultural operations, grower relations, strategy and communications groups.

A 10-year veteran of Ocean Spray, Levine most recently served as VP and managing director of the Europe, Middle East and Africa business, based in London. In her new role, she will oversee corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions and long-range planning as well as e-commerce, communications and health strategy.

Wyman will oversee grower relations, agricultural supply strategy, government relations and sustainability. A 25-year veteran of Ocean Spray, he most recently served as SVP of global business development.