SEPC Hosting ‘Auction For Irma’ At Southern Innovations Conference

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) has added “Auction for Irma: A Benefit for Hurricane Irma Relief” to its Southern Innovations agenda this year. The fall conference will again benefit its traditional charities—Society of St. Andrew and a chosen local charity—through member donations as well.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by these tremendous storms,” said Teri Miller, SEPC’s chairman of the board, “Our goal is to try, in a small way, to bring some relief to those that need it. I urge everyone to participate in this auction to benefit the victims of this hurricane.”

The auction opens officially Sept. 25 and will continue through Oct. 1 until 6:30 p.m. during the Southern Innovations Ultimate Tailgate Experience. Anyone can bid, including those not attending the conference, and 100 percent of all proceeds will go directly to the aid of farmers and other victims affected by the hurricane. Donations will also be accepted.

“We decided…to try to do something at Southern Innovations that would show our love and support to our friends and families whose lives were disrupted by Hurricane Irma,” said David Sherrod, president and CEO of SEPC. “We have worked with Expo Auctions in the past and knew they would do all that they could to help us again. This online auction is a fantastic way for all of the industry to get involved and show their support to our fellow farmers who are working to put their lives back together.”

Participants can access the auction at www.bidearlybidoften.com, or through the Southern Innovations App.