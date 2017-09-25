Unata Launches Voice Ordering Capabilities For Grocers

The first in the grocery industry to offer voice order capabilities for small to medium-sized retailers, Unata believes it will enable smaller grocers to compete toe-to-toe with the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

Currently, the technology supports a number of shopping interactions through simple conversation. This includes comprehensive list-building, updates on sales and offers specialized for the shopper, placing orders and finding store information. Unata has integrated the new capability with its proprietary 1-to-1 personalization engine, ensuring every shopper interaction with the voice assistant is highly personalized and relevant.

“Voice tech is completely transforming the way consumers interact with retailers and purchase products,” says Diego Maniloff, VP of engineering at Unata. “By providing grocers the option to integrate with voice technology, we’re helping them enhance their customer offering, become the go-to retailer the moment a consumer feels inspired to purchase and compete with industry behemoths.”

Unata will be demonstrating the capabilities of this new integration at Shop.org’s Tech Lab, a new conference showroom dedicated to the technologies that are transforming the way retailers market, connect and serve their customers. At Unata’s booth, designed to replicate grocery shopping from the comfort of your own kitchen, conference attendees can experience the voice technology for themselves.

Unata enables 1-to-1 e-commerce, e-circular and e-loyalty experiences, powering the entire digital grocery experience through a single platform. Client retailers include Lowes Foods, Raley’s and Longo’s.