Favorable Midwest Weather Is Good News For Pure Pumpkin Fans

The Libby’s Pumpkin team in Morton, Illinois, the self-proclaimed pumpkin capital of the world, has been hard at work harvesting and canning pumpkins so that grocery shelves are stocked for the start of baking season, the company says. Shipments of this year’s crop of Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin are hitting stores now, and pumpkin lovers can look forward to an abundant supply this year.

“At Libby’s, we’re crazy about pumpkin just like everyone else this time of year,” said Evan Lunde, marketing manager for Libby’s. “But there’s something different about our pumpkin. It’s not pumpkin-flavored or pumpkin-spiced, it’s 100% Pure Pumpkin—straight from farms just outside Morton, Illinois. Libby’s lives and breathes pumpkin year-round, but it’s the start of baking season that excites us most.”

About 80 percent of pumpkin sales occur during baking season, which begins in September and continues through the end of the year.

Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin is made from the Dickinson variety of pumpkin and contains only pumpkin, with no added salt, sugar, flavorings or preservatives. The SRP for Libby’s pumpkin is $2.49 for a 15-oz. can.