Festival Foods Celebrating Two Renovated Wisconsin Stores

Festival Foods will celebrate two recently renovated stores in Baraboo and Portage, Wisconsin, with ribbon-cutting ceremonies Sept. 27. In May, Festival Foods announced plans to purchase two of the Pierce’s Supermarkets located in Baraboo and Portage. The two stores began operating as Festival Foods on June 20. Renovations in both stores are now complete, and Festival Foods, along with local officials, are celebrating their completion.

Both events will include a presentation of the “Key to Festival Foods” to the store director prior to the ribbon cuttings. The Portage ribbon cutting will take place at 10:00 a.m. at 2915 New Pinery Road, followed by the Baraboo ribbon cutting at 2:00 p.m. at 615 Linn Street.

Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods is a family- and employee-owned Wisconsin grocer that is “committed to giving back to the communities it serves and to providing guests with exceptional service and value.” The company began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and today employs more than 7,000 full- and part-time associates. The company operates 28 full-service supermarkets across the state.

