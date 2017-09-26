Griffin Succeeds Chesnut As Chairman Of Laurel Grocery Co.

At the Laurel Grocery Co. board meeting on Aug. 29, Bruce Chesnut announced his planned retirement from his role as chairman of the board of the London, Kentucky-based grocery company.

Chesnut has served as chairman for more than 25 years and will remain as a member of the board. He will celebrate his 50th year with Laurel Grocery Co. this year.

As part of the planned succession process, CEO Winston Griffin was voted by the board to assume responsibility as chairman of the board. Griffin has served as vice chairman and will continue in his role as CEO of the company.

Griffin said, “I would like to thank Bruce for his years of leadership and to also thank the board for its faith in me. The natural progression of leadership continues between our two families, and I am honored to be here.

“We are family owned, just as our customers are,” Griffin added. “It is truly a testament to our friendship and confidence in one another that Laurel Grocery Company continues to supply independent grocers for over 95 years. The hard-working, dedicated employees of Laurel Grocery deserve all the credit for our longevity. I look forward to many more years with the company.”

Laurel Grocery was founded in 1922.

