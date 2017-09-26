Stater Bros. To Celebrate Grand Opening Of 12th Riverside Supermarket

Stater Bros. is hosting a grand opening for its 12th supermarket to serve the Riverside, California, community. The retailers is promising local residents a conveniently located, full-service shopping experience, including exceptional customer service and expanded fresh offerings.

The new supermarket is located at 315 East Alessandro Boulevard in the Mission Grove Plaza.

To celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony is being held in front of the new supermarket at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The new store will officially open for business immediately following the festivities. After Wednesday, the store will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and will be led by Store Manager James McKenzie, who has more than 30 years of service with the company.

At 45,654 s.f., the supermarket will feature:

A full service fresh meat department and certified meat cutters.

A full service fresh seafood department.

FujiSan Sushi made in-house daily.

A full-service deli including hand-breaded fried chicken, specialty sandwiches and wraps, and full line of prepared party trays.

A full-service hot bakery with a selection of breads and rolls, specialty single serve desserts, Cleo & Leo line of classic cakes and in-house cake decorators.

A café and seating area with USB charging outlets and access to free Wi-Fi.

A floral department.

A produce department featuring more than 1,000 items, with expanded organic selections.

Fresh fruit cut daily from the Fruit Cutting Station.

Energy-efficient LED lighting, in addition to glass doors on refrigerated cases, to reduce energy consumption.

To further celebrate the grand opening and to honor Stater Bros.’ long-standing tradition of giving back to the communities it serves, Stater Bros. Charities will present $30,000 in donations to local organizations that support hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health and help for our Nation’s Veterans.

“This new supermarket demonstrates Stater Bros. ongoing commitment to the Riverside community we’ve served since 1948,” said Pete Van Helden, president and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “We are excited to expand our presence in the area, and customers will be pleased with the wide variety of services and new product offerings that we’re bringing to the local community.”

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown to be the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The company operates 170 supermarkets and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 2008, Stater Bros. and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $75 million in food and funds to local Southern California communities.