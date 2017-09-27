Carl Buddig Inks Deal With Kingsford For Pre-Cooked Ribs, Barbecue Entrees

Carl Buddig & Co. subsidiary CBQ has reached a multiyear agreement to produce Kingsford-branded pre-cooked ribs and barbecue entrees. Kingsford, known for inventing the charcoal briquet, entered the food category this year with the launch of Kingsford BBQ Sauces & Dry Rub.

CBQ’s pre-cooked Kingsford ribs and barbecue proteins, made with simple ingredients and no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives, will launch nationwide in December.

Under this partnership, CBQ also will transition its proprietary No Mess Oven and Grill Ready Pans to the Kingsford brand.

“Kingsford is a highly respected brand across categories with exceptional consumer awareness. This partnership is a natural fit for Buddig as we continue to grow our product line of fresh, great-tasting meats,” said Tom Buddig, EVP of Carl Buddig & Co. “We’re excited to expand our line of pre-cooked barbecued ribs and entrees under the Kingsford brand while continuing to drive synergies with their BBQ sauces, flavored charcoal and grilling products.”

Buddig will leverage its national sales and distribution network to support the Kingsford launch in supermarkets, club stores, food service and military channels.

“Consistent with our Kingsford food strategy to expand the brand through licensing, we are excited to partner with Carl Buddig to launch this new line of Kingsford smoked ribs and barbecue meats,” said Rory Wehrlie, associate director of alliances at The Clorox Co. “We look forward to building on Kingsford’s 90-plus years of grilling expertise to offer high-quality Kingsford branded barbecue foods that create significant value for the category and consumers.”