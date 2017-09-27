Door To Door Organics Launches New Meal Planning Solution

Door to Door Organics, a natural and organic online grocery delivery service, has launched a new meal planning service in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., with a rollout across the rest of its delivery footprint planned for October.

Door to Door Organics has been delivering customizable boxes with organic produce, farm-fresh dairy and a wide variety of natural groceries—including sustainable meats and seafood—to homes, schools and offices for nearly 20 years. This new offering provides recipes backed by a customized box full of organic and local produce and natural groceries based on customer preferences.

Customers are introduced to a variety of simple recipe ideas inspired by the items already in their cart; they can then add any additional items they might need to complete a meal with just a few clicks. They also can shop for pantry staples and snacks.

Unlike other meal kit services, there’s no requirement to buy something that’s already in the customer’s pantry, and customers have complete control over the meals they’ll make, which means they can cater to their family’s likes and dislikes, as well as dietary preferences and food allergies.

“At Door to Door Organics, we continue to enhance and simplify the shopping experience so our customers feel empowered to easily make healthy, sustainable food choices that will put nutritious meals on the table for their families,” said Mike Demko, Door to Door CEO. “This new service differentiates us from our competitors by conveniently combining our online grocery delivery with the way our customers plan meals, customize their orders, utilize recipes and shop for complete meals all in one step. We believe the ease of integrating meal planning with grocery shopping will change the way our customers plan, shop and enjoy fresh, healthy meals every day,” he added.

Door to Door Organics delivers in 17 states, including the West, Midwest, East Coast and Washington, D.C. Last year the company successfully merged with Relay Foods. Door to Door Organics is a certified B Corporation, which requires high standards for social, environmental and corporate responsibility.