Ettinger To Retire; Snee Elected Hormel Chairman

Jeffrey M. Ettinger is retiring as chairman of the board for Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corp. The board of directors has elected Jim Snee to be the next chair, effective Nov. 20. Snee will continue as CEO and president of Hormel Foods.

Ettinger served on the Hormel Foods board of directors since May 2004 and as chairman of the board since November 2006.

“We thank Jeff for his outstanding leadership of Hormel Foods,” said Snee. “During Jeff’s tenure, the company experienced significant growth and expansion through organic growth, strategic acquisitions and a continued focus on new product innovation.”

As president and CEO, Snee has added to the company’s mission of becoming a broader and more global food company. Hormel recently announced its entry into South America with the acquisition of the Ceratti brand, adding to its international roster. This acquisition marks the third under Snee’s leadership; Hormel also acquired the Fontanini and Justin’s brands.

Snee was appointed CEO on Oct. 31, 2016, after serving as president and COO since October 2015. Snee’s career with Hormel Foods spans 28 years.

The 126-year-old company just announced its 357th consecutive quarterly dividend.