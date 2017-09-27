NACS Starts Drive To Collect Diesel Fuel, Water For Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is facing a humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Maria. To help the U.S. territory in the storm’s aftermath, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) has started a drive to collect bottled water and diesel fuel.

Suppliers that can provide diesel fuel or bottled water are encouraged to contact NACS Director of Strategic Initiatives Carolyn Schnare at cschnare@convenience.org or call (703) 518-4248.

Also, NACS has partnered with the American Red Cross to advance community giving and disaster relief programs for NACS member companies.

“This is truly a total disaster. Right now, the main problem is diesel distribution. Retailers have no electricity and operate with generators but without diesel they can’t. Neither can suppliers. The food will go bad and people are getting desperate. Government doesn’t seem to have the ability to handle all that is going on and comprehend the need to establish difficult priorities,” said Manuel Reyes, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Chamber for the Marketing and Distribution of the Food Industry.

Also, the private sector, together with Puerto Rico’s First Lady, has created the fund United For Puerto Rico and One America Appeal. Formed by the five former U.S. presidents to assist victims of Harvey and Irma, the fund now will cover Maria’s victims as well.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s latest Infrastructure Security & Energy Restoration program provides updates on the recovery related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.