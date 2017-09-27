Superior Farms Taps Former Raley’s Exec As Marketing Director

Bob Mariano has joined Superior Farms, a national lamb producer, as director of marketing. Formerly with Raley’s, Mariano’s retail marketing portfolio spans 16 years with the Sacramento, California-based retailer, where he most recently served as director of omnichannel production.

Anders Hemphill, VP of marketing and brand strategy for Superior Farms, led the search.

“I’m pleased to announce that Bob Mariano has joined Superior Farms as our new director of marketing,” he said. “Bob comes to us with a wealth of digital marketing and customer engagement experience. His experience with a significant retailer will provide us with good perspective on connecting and communicating with our retail customers. Bob’s expertise will be instrumental in our ongoing social media strategy, website design and customer engagement activities.”

In addition to directing all marketing initiatives, Hemphill also spearheads innovation for Superior Farms. The addition of Mariano will build upon the team’s current strengths, says the company, while also bringing greater insight to the ever-changing landscape of retail supermarkets.

“Lamb is hot right now, and Superior Farms has played a leadership role in creating products that meet consumers’ evolving tastes, while syncing with their lifestyle needs,” said Mariano. “I look forward to working with Anders and the entire Superior Farms team to continue to implement relevant marketing campaigns that tell our story and inspire more consumers, chefs, foodservice directors and the like to try our lamb.”

Sacramento, California-based Superior Farms was founded in 1964. The company provides products and services to retail and foodservice customers throughout the U.S., Canada and more than 10 countries. It has approximately 400 employee-owners at its nationwide network of facilities and offices.