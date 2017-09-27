Target To Raise Minimum Hourly Wage To $11 In October

Target Corp. this week announced plans to raise the minimum hourly wage for all employees to $11 in October, along with a commitment to increase the minimum wage to $15 by the end of 2020.

“Target has a long history of investing in our team members. We care about and value the more than 323,000 individuals who come together every day with an absolute commitment to serving our guest,” said Brian Cornell, CEO and chairman of the Minneapolis-based retailer. “Target has always offered market-competitive wages to our team members. With this latest commitment, we’ll be providing even more meaningful pay, as well as the tools, training and support our team needs to build their skills, develop professionally and offer the service and expertise that set Target apart.”

This increase will also apply to the more than 100,000 hourly workers that Target is hiring for the holiday season.

Target’s last major wage increase was in 2016, when the company moved to a $10 minimum hourly wage. The retailer says that a minimum hourly wage of $11 is higher than the minimum wage in 48 states and matches the minimum wage in Massachusetts and Washington.

Target also offers employee benefits like a 10 percent merchandise discount at Target and Target.com, and an additional 20 percent discount on health and wellness discount on fresh fruits and vegetables and all Simply Balanced products.

Additionally, the retailer offers a variety of schedules to meet the needs of its workforce. With input from employees, Target posts store schedules in advance; allows them to trade and pick up shifts at their store location; and doesn’t do on-call or snap scheduling at its stores.