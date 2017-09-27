Utz Quality Foods Reveals New Leadership Team Members

Utz Quality Foods added three executives to its senior team in April, the company announced Sept. 25. They are: Tom Flocco, president and COO; Mark Schreiber, EVP and chief customer officer; and Jay Thompson, EVP and CFO.

Flocco has more than 30 years of CPG experience, most recently serving as operating partner, chairman and CEO with several private equity-backed companies. He also spent nine years with Fortune Brands (six of them as president and CEO of Beam Suntory) and eight years with McKinsey & Co. as a partner in its consumer practice. While at Beam, Flocco helped build the company into the No. 4 global spirits company in the world. At Utz, his focus is on executing the company’s strategy, while managing the day-to-day operations.

Schreiber also has more than 30 years of CPG experience, having spent the last nine-plus years leading Pepperidge Farms’ sales efforts as SVP of sales and distribution. At Utz, Schreiber is focusing his efforts on the sales teams, distributor partners and customers, as well as overseeing marketing across the brand portfolio.

Thompson most recently served as CFO at Armstrong Flooring, a publicly traded $1.2 billion international building products company. His background is in financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, accounting and treasury with both private equity-backed and public companies as well as Pepsico and Chobani. At Utz, Thompson has leadership in all aspects of finance and accounting.

Flocco, Schreiber and Thompson joined the existing executive team at Utz, comprising Tucker Lawrence, EVP and chief production and planning officer, and Todd Staub, EVP and chief administration officer.

Lawrence continues to oversee the manufacturing network as well as logistics, product quality, product innovation and purchasing. Staub works closely with the leadership team on strategic initiatives and merger and acquisition activity as well as overseeing human resources, IT and administration.

Utz Quality Foods is the largest privately-held and family-managed salty snack company in the U.S., producing potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more.

Its brands, which include Utz, Zapp’s, “Dirty” Potato Chips, Golden Flake, Good Health, Bachman, Bachman Jax, Wachusett and Snikiddy, are distributed nationally and internationally in grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels.

Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates 10 facilities in Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Alabama and Colorado.