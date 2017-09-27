James Sumas To Step Down As Chairman/CEO Of Village Super Market

James Sumas has notified the board of directors of Village Super Market of his decision to step down as CEO and chairman of the board of effective Dec. 15. He also will not stand for re-election to the board at the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders that takes place Dec. 15.

The board of Village Super Market, which is based in Springfield, New Jersey, and operates 29 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania, plans to appoint Robert Sumas CEO and William Sumas chairman of the board effective Dec. 16.

Robert has served as president since 2009. He also has held roles as EVP, COO and secretary and has been a director of the company since 1969. William has served as vice chairman of the board since 2009. A director of the company since 1980, he also has held roles as VP and, since 1989, EVP.

James Sumas was elected chairman of the board in 1989 and named CEO in 2002. Before that, he had served as VP and treasurer and had been a director of the company since it was incorporated in 1955.

In recognition of James Sumas’ contributions to the company over his 62 years of service, Village Super Market will appoint him chairman emeritus effective Dec. 15.