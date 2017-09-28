Flowers Foods Names Mukherjee Chief Marketing Officer

Flowers Foods, producer of Nature’s Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave’s Killer Bread and other bakery foods, has appointed Debo Mukherjee to the newly created role of chief marketing officer (CMO), effective Oct. 2. Mukherjee will lead Flowers’ marketing and branding initiatives and play a key role in product innovation, reflecting its increased brand and consumer focus, the company says.

“In this new role for Flowers, Debo will help lead efforts to align our brands with today’s consumer preferences, increase differentiation and help drive product innovation. He brings an impressive track record of not only building brands but building marketing capabilities and driving consumer insights. We’re pleased to have him join the Flowers team,” said Allen Shiver, Flowers Foods president and CEO.

Mukherjee is an accomplished consumer marketer and GM with 25 years of experience in confection, food and health/nutrition consumer businesses, most recently as founder and owner of Intacta Consulting Group LLC. Prior to launching Intacta, Mukherjee served as the CEO of Redco Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Teekanne GmbH, an herbal and flavored tea company, from 2011 to 2015. He also served in marketing roles for packaged goods companies such as Mars Inc., Unilever, H.J. Heinz Co., and The Hershey Co.

Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, Flowers Foods Inc. is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2016 sales of $3.9 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a range of bakery products.