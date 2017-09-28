Publix Tests Curbside Grocery Pickup At Two Florida Stores

Beginning Sept. 28, Publix is testing curbside grocery pickup at two locations: store #0006 in Wesley Chapel, Florida, and store #0878 in Valrico, Florida. Metro Atlanta-area stores also will begin testing curbside pickup by the end of this year.

Customers will place their orders at publix.com/curbside and can choose curbside pickup or delivery at check out. Curbside orders will be shopped and carried to customers’ vehicles by Publix associates.

“We’ve had great success with Publix Delivery powered by Instacart, and the demand for online grocery services has continued to grow. So we’re excited to test Publix Curbside and learn more about how to best meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community relations.

Publix has been rolling out grocery delivery since July 2016. By the end of this year, Publix Delivery will be available from more than 90 percent of its stores, and the regional retailer says it remains committed to making this service available companywide.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 188,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. Publix has 1,155 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in America” for 20 consecutive years.