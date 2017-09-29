Bueno Foods Gains Expanded Distribution Through Walmart

Bueno Foods, a family-owned producer of food from New Mexico, has expanded its distribution into Walmart stores throughout Texas, Colorado, California and Arizona. According to the company, the expansion is a result of increased consumer interest in “authentic products with bold flavors.”

Products on-shelf now are Bueno Foods’ signature Enchiladas (SRP $3.68-$5.12); New Mexico Hatch Green Chile (SRP $3.16-3.90); Pork Tamales, Green Chile Vegetarian Tamales and Red Chile Vegan Tamales (SRP $5.43-$7.43).

Bueno Foods also has expanded its product offering exclusively on Texas Walmart shelves to include its TexMex Cheese Enchiladas, TexMex Beef Enchiladas and TexMex Chicken Enchiladas.

Santa Fe Style Red Chile Cheese Enchiladas, Santa Fe Style Red Chile Beef Enchiladas, Santa Fe Style Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas, as well as New Mexico Hatch Green Chile and a variety of BUENO Tamales will be available at Walmart stores across Texas, Colorado, California and Arizona.

“We take great pride in the traditions our family has passed down from generation to generation. By launching Bueno Enchiladas, Hatch Green Chile and Tamales into Walmart stores, we’re thrilled to be able to share our culinary heritage with even more consumers,” said Jacqueline Baca, president of Bueno Foods. “Texas, Colorado, California and Arizona shoppers will now have a greater opportunity to celebrate the art of authentic food with us.”