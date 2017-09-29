Halo Top Unveils First Non-Dairy And Vegan Flavors

Halo Top Creamery is launching its first low-calorie ice creams that are both non-dairy and vegan-friendly. These seven new additions will hit retailers nationwide mid-October, in Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate, Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Caramel, Caramel Macchiato, Cinnamon Roll and Chocolate Covered Banana flavors.

“The number one request that we get from our fans is to make a non-dairy and vegan-friendly version of Halo Top. Whether you have to or choose to restrict dairy—or only eat vegan—we always want to make sure we listen to our fans,” said Justin Woolverton, founder and CEO of Halo Top. “It took a long time to ‘get it right,’ but we’re absolutely thrilled with the outcome, and can’t wait for our fans to try these flavors.”

Made with coconut milk, the new flavors allow Halo Top to “continue its commitment to provide a low-calorie treat that fits flawlessly into every fan’s lifestyle,” the company says.

Halo Top recently earned the No. 1 spot as the best-selling ice cream brand in U.S. conventional grocery. The seven non-dairy and vegan flavors join Halo Top’s collection of 25 low-calorie ice cream pints, including classics like Vanilla Bean and Chocolate and fan-favorites like Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Birthday Cake. Each of the non-dairy flavors range from 280-360 calories, with 16-24 grams of sugar in the entire pint, or 4-6 grams of sugar per serving.