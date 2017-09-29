Shelby’s Longtime Retail Manager Joye Jones Passes Away

Joye M. Jones, who sold advertising for Shelby Publishing Co. for 27 years, passed away Sept. 26. She had determinedly fought cancer for more than eight years before suffering a stroke in May that forced her to stop working. She was 79.

She graduated from Lockhart High School in Lockhart, South Carolina, and received an associate’s degree from Winthrop College (now Winthrop University) in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Joye joined Shelby Publishing in 1990 as a marketing representative and eventually was promoted to retail manager. She sold ads in The Shelby Report to all classes of trade, but her specialty was convenience stores. She attended the NACS Show for many years.

When Joye joined Shelby, she was a widow with three daughters. Her husband of 25 years, Ray, had died of cancer in 1988.

Ron Johnston, president and publisher, said, “Pound for pound, Joye Jones was the toughest little lady I’ve ever met. Whether it was her work or her health, she kept fighting for the best outcome, for her clients and for her physical recovery. She leaves a legacy of love for her children, grandchildren, church and broader family at Shelby, and a superb example of how a strong constitution and faith can steer a good life.”

Shelby EVP Stephanie Reid, who previously worked for a competing publication, said, “Joye Jones has been a name in trade media for as long as I can remember. I’m delighted that I had the opportunity to get to know her as a colleague…I certainly knew her as a fierce competitor as well. Her clients loved her dearly and I heard that repeatedly as we called on a lot of the same folks going back to 1994.”

Joye is survived by her daughters and their families: Mandy and Dan Nicholls and their children Grant and Kelsey; Melissa and Boone Scroggins and their daughter Tori; and Eve and Chris Saxon. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Louise McCutcheon and Jackie Jones and brother-in-law Homer Jones.

Joye was active in her church, St. Paul United Methodist in Gainesville, Georgia. Visitation and a celebration of life service will be held at St. Paul on Sunday, Oct. 8, beginning at 1 p.m. Flowers are welcome; contributions in Joye’s name also may be made to St. Paul UMC.

In our 50th anniversary edition this past June, Joye supplied her thoughts about her time at Shelby:

My, how time flies when you are having fun. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years. And they have been good ones. So many changes in the industry and here at Shelby. When I started, we had Southeast and Southwest Shelby Reports plus Sunbelt Foodservice; now we are national, with Southeast, Southwest, West, Midwest and Northeast (through The Griffin Report). It has been such a pleasure working here with our owners and great staff in editorial, production, sales and circulation. So many memories come from conventions, like FMI, back in the days of the celebrities at the show; the NACS Shows that are still just growing and growing. I want to let everyone know what an honor it has been—all the wonderful people I’ve met, the friends I’ve made, the places I’ve been. The Shelby Reports truly have been of service, always getting much-needed information to the people in the food industry. The changes in the supermarkets are unreal. It is a completely different world now. And we’ll keep changing, too. Thank you all for 25 wonderful years.

All of us at Shelby Publishing extend our condolences to Joye’s family and friends. She will be deeply missed.