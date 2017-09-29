Shipt Adds Delivery From Kroger In Four Southeastern Metro Areas

Shipt, an online grocery marketplace, is adding delivery from Kroger throughout Nashville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; Columbia, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia, beginning Oct. 5. More than 900,000 households across those four metro areas now have access to home delivery from Shipt.

“Increasing our retailer options allows us to further serve our members and provide them a convenient way to shop their favorite stores,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “As we continue to grow as a company, we listen to our members and look to expand our retail options across markets where deliveries from new retailers are highly requested.”

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members can shop the full selection of groceries and household goods offered at local Kroger stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. To celebrate the addition, new Shipt members who sign up prior to the expansion will receive two weeks of membership free of charge and $25 off their first order.

Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to grow its network of shoppers, who are responsible for the fulfillment of each order.

Shipt offers grocery delivery to more than 25 million households in more than 70 markets across the country. The company has offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and San Francisco, California.

See more recent Shipt news:

Shipt To Deliver From Tulsa-Area Reasor’s