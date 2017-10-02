Ahold Promotes Teal Pumpkin Project For Allergy-Safe Halloween

Ahold USA’s Stop & Shop, Giant Food and Giant-Martin’s stores are the exclusive grocery partners on the East Coast for the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) Teal Pumpkin Project. The project’s goal is to help shoppers become more aware of food allergies and ensure safe choices for children this Halloween.

Shoppers will find special Teal Pumpkin Project sections at all participating Ahold USA brand store locations. In these sections, shoppers will be able to purchase allergy-friendly, non-food treats like glow sticks as well as the teal pumpkin baskets that can placed in front of their home to indicate they have safe, non-food treats available for children with food allergies.

“Today, one in 13 children in the U.S. has a food allergy, so offering a resource like this is important to Ahold USA and our brands as we strive to be a trusted resource in the communities we serve,” said Don Sussman, Ahold USA EVP of merchandising.”By partnering with FARE and the Teal Pumpkin Project, we’re making it easy for shoppers to buy allergy-aware items for their homes this Halloween season and ensure everyone can have a safe Halloween.”

“Launching the Teal Pumpkin Program was a way for us to make sure all children feel included during Halloween,” said Lois Witkop, FARE chief advancement officer. “It really puts parents’ minds at ease when they see the teal pumpkins around their neighborhood. We’re so pleased to partner with Ahold USA and its brands, which recognize the importance of inclusion during Halloween, which can be challenging for so many families.”

Ahold USA is a division of Ahold Delhaize, one of the world’s largest food retail groups. Ahold USA’s brands operate approximately 780 supermarkets with 115,000 associates in 14 states and the District of Columbia along with Peapod, the e-commerce grocery shopping/delivery service.