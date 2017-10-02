CVS Launches Health & Wellness Vending Machines

CVS Pharmacy is introducing automated retail vending machines stocked with on-the-go necessities including over-the-counter health products, “better-for-you” snacks and personal care products typically sold at CVS Pharmacy locations.

“We are always looking for new ways to combine convenience and innovation to help better serve our customers,” said Judy Sansone, SVP of front store business and chief merchant. “Our new CVS Pharmacy vending machine program allows us to extend that convenience beyond our brick-and-mortar locations to offer customers on-the-go essentials in the locations where they often need them most, like airports, hotels and other transportation hubs.”

Each vending machine will be customized with offerings to fit each location with more than 70 products to choose from, including many from exclusive CVS Pharmacy store brand lines like CVS Health, Beauty 360, Gold Emblem and Gold Emblem Abound.

Products available in the vending machines include:

Over-the-counter remedies for allergy, pain relief, digestive health, and cough and cold;

Beauty and personal care products like shaving cream, deodorant and makeup remover;

Vitamins and supplements;

Eye care and oral health care products;

Solutions for healthy sleep such as melatonin;

Children’s health and on-the-go first aid items such as bandages and antiseptic cream;

Healthy snacks and beverages; and

Home and office essentials such as batteries, phone chargers, earbuds, lint rollers and stain removal sticks.

The first 25 CVS Pharmacy vending machines will be unveiled in New England and New York between now and the end of October in targeted areas, such as:

Airports like LaGuardia in New York City

Public transit stations such as South Station Bus Terminal in Boston

Office parks

College campuses

CVS Pharmacy also is considering an additional 50 locations throughout the country—including college campuses, corporate offices, hotels and other transportation hubs—to host vending machines in the future.

“These new vending machines allow us to make our innovative CVS Brand products available to customers outside of our store locations for the very first time,” said Cia Tucci, VP of store brands and quality assurance. “The CVS Pharmacy vending machines will be located in places where we can bring our customers smart solutions and convenient access to the products they trust when they are on the go.”

To help customers navigate this new shopping experience, the vending machines will feature a multi-touch screen, high-resolution images with expansive product information and a QR code reader to read barcodes and promotional codes. The machines will be ADA compliant, allowing those in wheelchairs to fully access the touchscreen and its functionality, and it will accept all major credit and debit cards.