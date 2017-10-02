Hannaford Launches ‘My Hannaford Rewards’ Pilot, First App

Hannaford Bros. is launching the “My Hannaford Rewards” program—an 11-store pilot in Burlington, Vermont—this week.

My Hannaford Rewards offers customers a personalized shopping experience and is poised to drive shopper engagement and growth for the Hannaford brand.

The program includes a percentage back on groceries, personalized rewards and special offers on the foods individual shoppers prefer as well as free grocery items at signup.

Burlington shoppers will be among the first to participate in this new program, which includes the launch of Hannaford’s first app. There’s no two-tier pricing, and it’s an all-digital program—no cards and no paper signup.

The grocer said the program is designed to engage shoppers. Through an initial launch with associates, enrollment exceeded goals substantially. Based on those currently enrolled in the program, earning a percentage back on items purchased was the benefit that resonated the most.

Based on research, 90 percent of shoppers say they are likely to sign up, with 100 percent of Millennials stating they are interested in enrolling.

Shopper interest in the program is expected to increase the number of trips made annually and motivate shoppers to move towards higher volume stock-up and special occasion trips.

Based on those currently enrolled in the program, the average basket size of users is higher than those who are not enrolled and the majority of users enrolled are actively engaged, using the program during multiple shopping trips

Here are some major components of the program: