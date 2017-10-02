Pompeian Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Quality Control Center

The Pompeian Quality Control and Research & Development Center opened Sept. 26 in Baltimore, Maryland, dedicated to ensuring the quality, purity and full traceability of Pompeian products, which include extra virgin olive oil.

The $2 million facility, which comes on the heels of the American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS) accreditation of the Pompeian Sensory Panel, is fully equipped with a state-of-the-art laboratory poised to perform quality and purity analysis on approximately 15,000 samples per year in accordance with international and national quality standards and certifications, including Codex Alimentarius, International Olive Council (IOC), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union (EU).

In addition, the center houses the company’s traceability software system, which allows for every oil batch to be traced to where each olive is grown and harvested.

The facility also features:

Specialized lighting to allow for proper evaluation of color and all visual aspects of raw materials.

A Sensory Preparation Room to store and prepare samples for sensorial evaluation by the Pompeian Sensory Panel.

A temperature- and light-controlled Olive Oil Shelf Life Research Room to mimic store shelf conditions.

“At Pompeian, we are very proud to have developed a uniquely skilled team leading us to become the industry’s leader and innovator in quality,” said Luisito Cercaci, VP of quality and R&D. “The completion of the Quality Control and Research & Development Center marks the company’s latest demonstration that quality is our No. 1 priority.”

In addition to daily internal testing exceeding the strictest of International standards, Pompeian engages in numerous third-party audits and certifications to ensure the quality of its products. It says it is the first national brand to attain the USDA Quality Monitored Seal for extra virgin olive oil, and all Pompeian olive oils carry the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) Certified Quality Seal. To learn about the company’s commitment to quality, visit its website.

Pompeian manufactures olive oil, wine vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. It is the first brand to carry the USDA Quality Monitored seal on its extra virgin olive oil.